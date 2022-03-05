StockNews.com Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of TGT opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. Target has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average is $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

