Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor Purchases 12,560 Shares

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stoneridge stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoneridge by 60.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 4,250.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

