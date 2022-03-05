Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRI opened at $19.06 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

