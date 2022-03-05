Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 10,165 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 610.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $323.53 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

