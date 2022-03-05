Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 204.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

