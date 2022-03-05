Stonnington Group LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

