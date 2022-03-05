Stonnington Group LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 767.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,785 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

