Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.
About Stryker (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryker (SYK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.