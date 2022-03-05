Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384,682 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

