Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $104.55 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22.

