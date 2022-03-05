Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $31.53. Summit Materials shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 16,716 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.