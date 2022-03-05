Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SUI traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $181.66. 913,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,588. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

