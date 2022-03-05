SUN (SUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.86 or 0.06697569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,404.29 or 1.00161901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

