Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.