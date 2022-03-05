Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,635,815 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.22.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)
