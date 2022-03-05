Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,635,815 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.22.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

