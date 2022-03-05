Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHO. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

