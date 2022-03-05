Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUPR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 136 ($1.82).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.70).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.