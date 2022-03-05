SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. SuperRare has a market cap of $48.49 million and $10.69 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00035939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00104700 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

