Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.68. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 20,636 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

