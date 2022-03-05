Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.68. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 20,636 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

