Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 533,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,905. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
