Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 533,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,905. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.