Symmetry Partners LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,355,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

