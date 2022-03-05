Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 702,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,590,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 178,492 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

