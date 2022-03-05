Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.66 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.86 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

