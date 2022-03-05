Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 899 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $557.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

