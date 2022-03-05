Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $340,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. IMS Capital Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

