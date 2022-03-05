Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85.
Featured Stories
