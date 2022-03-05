Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

NYSE BG opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

