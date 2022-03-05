Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

SY1 opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.53. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

