Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.30

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.30 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 111.13 ($1.49). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 111.13 ($1.49), with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

