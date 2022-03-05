Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.06. 874,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,030. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

