Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $309.06. 874,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.54. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.