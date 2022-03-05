Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).

SYNT opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.74. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,626.59). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,269.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

