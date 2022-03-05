T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.13 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

