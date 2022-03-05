Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
