Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.