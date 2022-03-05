Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Targa Resources stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

