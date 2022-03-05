TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$223,665.73 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.79, for a total value of C$223,665.73.

John J. Mcwilliams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$1,306,650.38.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$71.73 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.16 and a 1-year high of C$71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

