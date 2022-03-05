TD Securities Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $62.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $237,937,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

