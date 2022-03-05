TD Securities Raises Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:NIF.UN opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.32.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

