TD Securities Raises Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target to C$1.85

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE:NIF.UN opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.32.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
