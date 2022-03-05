TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,277. TDH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Get TDH alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TDH during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.