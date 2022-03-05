Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target Cut to €13.20

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($19.66) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

