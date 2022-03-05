TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.65. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 107,462 shares changing hands.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

