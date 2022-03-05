Teladoc Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

