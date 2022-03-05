Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy Sells 6,717 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.