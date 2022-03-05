Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $123,200.96 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.