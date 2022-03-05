Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 158,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

GIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 448,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

