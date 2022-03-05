Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 136961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.