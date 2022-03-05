Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 136961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.