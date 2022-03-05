Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 36,426.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.