Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.