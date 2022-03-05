Terra Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $84.47 or 0.00216232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $31.26 billion and $3.68 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 783,141,865 coins and its circulating supply is 370,020,252 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

