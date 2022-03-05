TerraKRW 1-Day Volume Hits $287,084.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $30.29 million and approximately $287,084.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 37,080,041,568 coins and its circulating supply is 37,079,312,460 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

