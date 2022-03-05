Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in February

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Terumo has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

